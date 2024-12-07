Cody Martin News: Joining starting five

Martin is starting Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Hornets are navigating through a depleted frontcourt, so it'll be Martin who draws the start at power forward without the services of Miles Bridges (knee) and Tidjane Salaun (ankle). Martin's last start dates back to Oct. 26 against the Heat, recording 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes.