Cody Martin News: Makes impact on defense

Martin provided five points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 25 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Martin had a massive impact on the defensive end and continues to play well as a utility player for Charlotte. Through 13 appearances this season, Martin has been able to churn out some deep-league fantasy value with averages of 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.