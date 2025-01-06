Cody Martin News: Productive off bench
Martin recorded eight points (4-5 FG), six rebounds, five assists and four steals across 22 minutes during Sunday's 115-105 loss to the Cavaliers.
Despite the returns of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, Martin maintained a decent role Sunday and made the most of his minutes. Martin's ability to play multiple positions is a plus for his fantasy managers, and he could continue providing value in deeper formats going forward.
