Cody Martin headshot

Cody Martin News: Records three steals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Martin racked up seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and three steals in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 127-121 win over the Bulls.

Martin now has three games under his belt with Phoenix after a lengthy injury absence. In that span, he holds averages of 2.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 14.0 minutes. He's worth monitoring in deeper formats in case his minutes continue to trend in the right direction.

Cody Martin
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
