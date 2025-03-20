Cody Martin News: Records three steals

Martin racked up seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and three steals in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 127-121 win over the Bulls.

Martin now has three games under his belt with Phoenix after a lengthy injury absence. In that span, he holds averages of 2.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 14.0 minutes. He's worth monitoring in deeper formats in case his minutes continue to trend in the right direction.