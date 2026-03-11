Cody Martin News: Returns to action against Cruise
Martin (Achilles) recorded six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 28 minutes in Tuesday's 135-131 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.
Martin bounced back from a one-month absence and got considerable minutes off the bench Tuesday. The forward almost reached double-digit rebounds for the first time this season, tying his season-high tally. He may now split playing time with Keion Brooks while pushing for a starting role at some point in the final stretch of the campaign.
Cody Martin
Free Agent
