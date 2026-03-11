Cody Martin headshot

Cody Martin News: Returns to action against Cruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Martin (Achilles) recorded six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 28 minutes in Tuesday's 135-131 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Martin bounced back from a one-month absence and got considerable minutes off the bench Tuesday. The forward almost reached double-digit rebounds for the first time this season, tying his season-high tally. He may now split playing time with Keion Brooks while pushing for a starting role at some point in the final stretch of the campaign.

Cody Martin
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Martin See More
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
NBA
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
Author Image
Thomas Leary
294 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 20, 2025
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Add LeVert, Clingan, Keon Johnson
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Add LeVert, Clingan, Keon Johnson
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
February 14, 2025
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Notes from the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 12, 2025
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 11
Author Image
Dan Bruno
February 11, 2025