Cody Martin News: Starting vs. Portland

Martin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The Hornets will be considerably depleted for this matchup. Martin will jump to the starting lineup as a result of the absences of players such as Miles Bridges (back), LaMelo Ball (wrist) and Brandon Miller (wrist). This will be Martin's seventh absence of the season, and he's averaging 8.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in those outings.