Cody Martin News: Upgraded to available

Martin (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Martin has been upgraded to available after being listed as probable Friday with a groin injury. With the majority of the Hornets' starting lineup sidelined against Portland, the veteran swingman could be thrust into a prominent role. Over his last seven games, Martin has averaged 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 three-pointers in 23.3 minutes.