Cody Martin News: Upgraded to available

Martin (abdomen) is available for Friday's game against the Kings, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

After dealing with a sports hernia, Martin is set to return to action for the first time since Jan. 24. The veteran swingman figures to face heavy restrictions Friday, so fantasy expectations should be tempered. Martin will be making his Suns debut against Sacramento as well, and he'll fight for reserve minutes with Tyus Jones and Ryan Dunn.