Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams Injury: Could return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

A left ankle sprain has prevented Williams from playing since Jan. 20. He would stand to see plenty of opportunities if cleared to play Saturday due to the absences of John Collins (rest), Lauri Markkanen (back) and Walker Kessler (shoulder). Williams averaged 4.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 25.6 minutes per game in his seven outings prior to his ankle injury.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
