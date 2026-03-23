Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 11:06am

Williams (shoulder) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Right shoulder soreness is likely to result in Williams' first absence since the Jan. 28 loss to the Warriors. With the swingman expected to be out Monday, John Konchar and Bez Mbeng should help soak up extra minutes.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
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