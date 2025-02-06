Cody Williams Injury: Draws questionable tag
Williams (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.
Williams will have a chance to make his first appearance Friday since Jan. 20 due to a sprained left ankle. The rookie first-rounder will likely face limitations to his playing time if he's ultimately upgraded to available, though. Should Williams sit out against Phoenix, Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang would likely remain members of Utah's rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now