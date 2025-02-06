Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams Injury: Draws questionable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 5:17pm

Williams (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.

Williams will have a chance to make his first appearance Friday since Jan. 20 due to a sprained left ankle. The rookie first-rounder will likely face limitations to his playing time if he's ultimately upgraded to available, though. Should Williams sit out against Phoenix, Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang would likely remain members of Utah's rotation.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now