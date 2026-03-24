Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Williams (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Williams could miss a second straight game due to right shoulder soreness. If the second-year swingman joins Brice Sensabaugh (rest) on the sidelines, Bez Mbeng, John Konchar and Kennedy Chandler would be candidates to see increased playing time.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
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