Cody Williams Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Williams (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Williams could miss a second straight game due to right shoulder soreness. If the second-year swingman joins Brice Sensabaugh (rest) on the sidelines, Bez Mbeng, John Konchar and Kennedy Chandler would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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