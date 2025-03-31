Fantasy Basketball
Cody Williams Injury: Not playing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 2:54pm

Williams (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Williams popped up on Sunday's injury report due to an illness and will be held out of Monday's game as a result. With the Jazz down four starters, including Williams, Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh are candidates to enter the starting lineup for Monday's game. Williams has started in Utah's last nine games and has averaged 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 23.9 minutes per game over that span.

