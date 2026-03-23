Cody Williams Injury: Out Monday
Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Toronto.
Williams was downgraded from questionable to doubtful earlier Monday, so the fact that he's now been ruled out isn't much of a surprise. His next opportunity to play will arrive Wednesday against the Wizards.
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