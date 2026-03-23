Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams Injury: Out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Toronto.

Williams was downgraded from questionable to doubtful earlier Monday, so the fact that he's now been ruled out isn't much of a surprise. His next opportunity to play will arrive Wednesday against the Wizards.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
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