Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 3:27pm

Williams (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

After exiting Monday's game against the Pelicans in a walking boot, Williams will miss at least one game Wednesday due to a sprained left ankle. The rookie first-rounder's next opportunity to take the court is Saturday against Memphis. With Johnny Juzang (hand) also out against Oklahoma City, rookie big man Kyle Filipowski could be in for a heavy workload for the injury-plagued Jazz.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
