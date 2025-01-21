Cody Williams Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Williams (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

After exiting Monday's game against the Pelicans in a walking boot, Williams will miss at least one game Wednesday due to a sprained left ankle. The rookie first-rounder's next opportunity to take the court is Saturday against Memphis. With Johnny Juzang (hand) also out against Oklahoma City, rookie big man Kyle Filipowski could be in for a heavy workload for the injury-plagued Jazz.