Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams Injury: Won't return vs. New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Williams has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain. He recorded two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 20 minutes before exiting.

Williams will miss the final quarter of a tightly-contested matchup, opening the door for Kyle Filipowski and Brice Sensabaugh to see more opportunities down the stretch. Williams can be considered day-to-day until the team has more to share about his availability going forward.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now