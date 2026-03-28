Cody Williams News: Another 24-point effort in loss
Williams amassed 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-7 FT), seven assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 135-129 loss to the Nuggets.
Williams has posted 24 points in back-to-back games for the Jazz, but Utah suffered losses in both contests. Still, the uptick in performances from the second-year forward out of Colorado is worth highlighting. He has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 11 games, averaging 17.6 points per game in that stretch, but things have been even better in recent weeks. Williams has also scored at least 23 points in four of his last six games, and he seems to be growing in confidence with each passing game. This is clearly a promising end of the season for the former first-round pick, who could be a worthy addition for your fantasy playoffs if he's still available on the wire.
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