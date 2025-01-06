Cody Williams News: Back from G League

The Jazz recalled Williams from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Monday.

Williams is back with the parent club after a two-game stint in the G League during which he scored 57 points while shooting 52.5 percent from the field. Efficiency has been an issue overall for Williams during his stints in the G League and NBA, however, and the rookie first-round pick has converted at a 31.2 clip from the field over 19 appearances (eight starts) with the Jazz. He could re-enter the Jazz rotation Tuesday versus the Hawks if Utah is without at least two or three of Lauri Markkanen (back), John Collins (personal), Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Keyonte George (heel).