Cody Williams News: Back to parent club
Utah recalled Williams from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Sunday.
The rookie first-round pick is back with the Jazz after he made his last seven appearances in the G League and averaged 13.0 points while shooting only 31.6 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from deep. Williams had a consistent role at the NBA level to start his career, but he hasn't seen action for Utah since Nov. 23.
