Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams News: Back to parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 8:42am

Utah recalled Williams from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Sunday.

The rookie first-round pick is back with the Jazz after he made his last seven appearances in the G League and averaged 13.0 points while shooting only 31.6 percent from the field and 23.3 percent from deep. Williams had a consistent role at the NBA level to start his career, but he hasn't seen action for Utah since Nov. 23.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
