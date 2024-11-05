Fantasy Basketball
Cody Williams News: Career-high 11 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 5, 2024 at 1:32pm

Williams finished Monday's 135-126 victory over Chicago with 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Making his fourth straight start in place of Taylor Hendricks (leg), Williams finally scored in double digits for the first time in his career. His four assists were also a career-high mark. With Hendricks out for the season, Williams has a clear path to consistent developmental minutes during his rookie season. However, Kyle Filipowski, John Collins and Brice Sensabaugh will threaten Williams' playing time when Lauri Markkanen (back) returns to action.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
