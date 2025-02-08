Fantasy Basketball
Cody Williams

Cody Williams News: Cleared to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Williams (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Williams missed the Jazz's last nine games due to a left ankle sprain, but he's progressed enough in his recovery to make his return Saturday. He started in Utah's last four games prior to his injury, and he could be in line for heavy usage due to the absences of John Collins (rest) and Lauri Markkanen (back).

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

