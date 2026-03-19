Cody Williams News: Crashes back to earth in loss
Williams contributed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 147-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Williams was unable to repeat his 34-point performance from three nights earlier, instead turning in arguably his worst performance in the past two weeks. With that said, Williams' role appears relatively safe. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, he has been a top 100 talent in standard leagues, averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.
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