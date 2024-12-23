Cody Williams News: DNP-CD in NBA

Williams didn't appear in Monday's 124-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Williams joined the Jazz for Monday's game after a brief G League stint but didn't take the floor in the loss. The 10th overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft appeared in each of Utah's first 16 games this season and averaged 3.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 18.7 minutes. He hasn't played in an NBA game since Nov. 23.