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Cody Williams News: Drops career-high 19 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Williams logged 19 points (7-17 FG, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 124-114 loss to Portland.

The 19 points were a career high for the second-year wing. Williams has scored in double digits in five straight games as he handles a bigger workload for the shorthanded Jazz, averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 boards, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals in a massive 38.0 minutes over that span. With Lauri Markkanen (hip) still sidelined and Ace Bailey exiting Friday's game early due to concussion symptoms, Williams should continue to get leaned on heavily in the short term.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
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