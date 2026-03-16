Cody Williams News: Erupts for career-high 34 in loss

Williams totaled 34 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 loss to the Kings.

The second-year wing led the Utah offense on the night and shattered his previous career scoring high of 19, set Friday in Portland. Williams has taken on a much larger role for the injury-ravaged Jazz in March, playing at least 36 minutes in six straight games while averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 boards, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 threes and shooting 51.4 percent from the floor.