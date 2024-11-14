Cody Williams News: Heads to bench Thursday

Williams is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Williams went scoreless in 15 minutes in the loss to the Suns on Tuesday, and the rookie will be replaced in the starting lineup by another first-year player, Kyle Filipowski. Williams is averaging just 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 10 appearances this season (seven starts).