Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams News: Lands 26 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Williams ended Monday's 122-113 loss to the Cavaliers with 26 points (11-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes.

Williams scored at least 24 points for the third time in his past four games, continuing to play a sizeable role for a team that certainly has both eyes on the future. However, despite his recent scoring splurge, Williams' overall fantasy value remains somewhat underwhelming. During that four-game span, he has been outside the top 200 in standard formats, averaging 18.5 points in 33.3 minutes per contest.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
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