Cody Williams News: Logs 15 minutes in return

Williams (ankle) tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in Saturday's 130-110 loss to the Clippers.

Williams was back in action after missing the Jazz's last nine games due to a left ankle sprain. He took back a spot in Utah's 10-man rotation Saturday, but minutes could be more difficult to come by for Williams once the likes of Lauri Markkanen (back), John Collins (rest), Walker Kessler (shoulder) and Collin Sexton (ankle) return to action after all were sidelined against the Clippers.