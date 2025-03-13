Fantasy Basketball
Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams News: Makes defensive impact off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Williams registered five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 loss to Memphis.

Williams recorded at least one steal and one block for just the fourth time this season. The rookie forward has also been scorching the nets from beyond the arc as of late, converting 44.4 percent of his 2.7 three-point attempts per contest.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
