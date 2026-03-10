Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams News: Matches season high in assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Williams had 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block over 43 minutes during Monday's 119-116 win over the Warriors.

Williams capitalized on the absence of Isaiah Collier (illness) on Monday, tying a season high in assists. Williams is starting to handle heavy playing time for the Jazz, averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.1 minutes per game across his last four appearances.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 28
Author Image
Joe Mayo
41 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
49 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
57 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo (Nov 22)
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo (Nov 22)
Author Image
Alex Barutha
108 days ago