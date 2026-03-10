Cody Williams News: Matches season high in assists

Williams had 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block over 43 minutes during Monday's 119-116 win over the Warriors.

Williams capitalized on the absence of Isaiah Collier (illness) on Monday, tying a season high in assists. Williams is starting to handle heavy playing time for the Jazz, averaging 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.1 minutes per game across his last four appearances.