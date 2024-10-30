Cody Williams News: Minimal output in starting role

Williams produced nine points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-96 loss to Sacramento.

Williams moved to the starting lineup following the leg injury sustained by Taylor Hendricks, but the rookie had a rough time in the first start of his NBA career. Williams should eventually improve as the season progresses, but he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside right now even if he's seeing regular starter-level minutes.