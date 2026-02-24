Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams News: Nearly invisible Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2026 at 11:15am

Williams notched two points (1-3 FG) across 14 minutes during Monday's 125-105 loss to the Rockets.

Brice Sensabaugh and John Konchar both played more minutes, suggesting Williams has a tenuous grip on the starting role. Williams hasn't scored in double figures since the Feb. 3 victory against the Pacers, so fantasy managers can almost certainly find more appealing streaming options.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Williams See More
