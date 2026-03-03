Cody Williams News: Phased out in defeat
Williams contributed three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 11 minutes during Monday's 128-125 loss to the Nuggets.
Despite starting, Williams ended up playing the fewest minutes of any active player for the Jazz on Monday. The second-year forward remains difficult to trust from a fantasy perspective, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.1 minutes per tilt across his last six games.
