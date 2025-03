Williams racked up four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 loss to the Rockets.

Williams continues to struggle for the Jazz despite his workloads being pretty healthy. Over his last six appearances, Williams has averaged 4.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 24.7 minutes while shooting 24.4 percent from the field.