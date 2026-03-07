Cody Williams News: Records first career double-double
Williams closed with 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 loss to the Bucks.
The shooting and scoring woes have plagued Williams throughout his two-year career in the NBA -- even if his percentages have been better in his sophomore year -- and this loss Saturday was just another example of that. Williams did score in double digits for a second straight game, something he hadn't done since early February, and also posted the first double-double of his career, so there's a silver lining for the forward out of Colorado.
