Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams News: Rough shooting effort Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Williams had 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 147-101 victory over the Grizzlies.

Williams didn't have a horrible showing Friday. However, he still had trouble finding the bottom of the net, which has been a recurring theme of late. With only one more game left on the regular-season schedule for Utah, Williams will presumably remain in the starting lineup in Sunday's meeting with the Lakers, assuming Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Keyonte George (hamstring) remain on the shelf.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
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