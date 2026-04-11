Cody Williams News: Rough shooting effort Friday
Williams had 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 147-101 victory over the Grizzlies.
Williams didn't have a horrible showing Friday. However, he still had trouble finding the bottom of the net, which has been a recurring theme of late. With only one more game left on the regular-season schedule for Utah, Williams will presumably remain in the starting lineup in Sunday's meeting with the Lakers, assuming Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and Keyonte George (hamstring) remain on the shelf.
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