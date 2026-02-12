Cody Williams News: Stable source of steals

Williams amassed nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-93 victory over Sacramento.

Williams is carving out a steady role for himself, but his style of play isn't translating into much fantasy relevance on the whole. The forward has averaged 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 26.4 minutes per contest in his last 10 games, so his appeal is very limited outside of swipes.