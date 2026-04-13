Cody Williams News: Strong end to regular season

Williams registered 14 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 131-107 loss to the Lakers.

Williams was one of several Utah players who experienced growth as the season went on, though his improvements after the All-Star break were noticeable -- both in the eye test and in the stats across the board. Williams averaged 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in his sophomore year in the NBA, but when considering only the games after the All-Star break, the former Colorado standout averaged 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. There was marked progress for Williams throughout the season after a difficult rookie season in 2024-25.