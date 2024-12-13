Cody Williams News: Struggles in G League loss

Williams played 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 115-113 loss versus San Diego and compiled two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Williams struggled mightily during Thursday's loss as he connected on just 12.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and also racked up five fouls. After spending the first month of the season with Jazz, the rookie first-round pick has now played seven games straight in the G League, and it's unclear when he'll get his next opportunity to appear in the NBA.