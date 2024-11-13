Cody Williams News: Unflattering performance

Williams accumulated zero points (0-2 FG), two assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to Phoenix.

Despite continuing to start for the Jazz, Williams has been unable to deliver anything close to meaningful production. Having now started seven straight games following a season-ending injury to Taylor Hendricks, Williams has scored double-digits just once. With very little to add in terms of peripheral numbers, Williams' short-term outlook is far from rosy.