Cody Williams

Cody Williams News: Unflattering performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Williams accumulated zero points (0-2 FG), two assists and one steal across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to Phoenix.

Despite continuing to start for the Jazz, Williams has been unable to deliver anything close to meaningful production. Having now started seven straight games following a season-ending injury to Taylor Hendricks, Williams has scored double-digits just once. With very little to add in terms of peripheral numbers, Williams' short-term outlook is far from rosy.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
