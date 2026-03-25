Cody Williams headshot

Cody Williams News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Williams (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Williams has been upgraded from questionable to available. The 21-year-old is averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 35 minutes per game over his last nine appearances.

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz
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