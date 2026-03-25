Cody Williams News: Will play Wednesday
Williams (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Williams has been upgraded from questionable to available. The 21-year-old is averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 35 minutes per game over his last nine appearances.
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