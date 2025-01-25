Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cody Zeller headshot

Cody Zeller News: Not available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 2:56pm

Zeller (personal) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Raptors.

Zeller hasn't reported to the Hawks since being acquired by the team in a sign-and-trade deal over the summer that facilitated Dejounte Murray's move to New Orleans. The 32-year-old center is buried on the depth chart in Atlanta and likely wouldn't have a spot in the rotation even if he had reported to the team for training camp. At this point, Zeller's most value to the Hawks comes from his three-year, $11.03 million contract, which could prove useful for salary-matching purposes if Atlanta makes a trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

Cody Zeller
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now