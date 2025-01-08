Cody Zeller News: Remains out Thursday

Zeller (personal) is out for Thursday's game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Zeller still appears to be away from the team for personal reasons, so his next opportunity to rejoin the Hawks comes Saturday against the Rockets. The veteran big man's absence should continue to have a minimal impact on Atlanta's rotation, but Zeller's void leaves Onyeka Okongwu (face) with a clear runway to reserve minutes as Clint Capela's backup.