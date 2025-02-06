Cody Zeller News: Shipped to Houston

The Hawks traded Zeller (personal) and a 2028 second-round pick to the Rockets on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Zeller didn't report to the Hawks all season since being acquired by Atlanta as a part of the sign-and-trade deal that sent Dejounte Murray to New Orleans. The Hawks have now dumped Zeller's salary to Houston to avoid the luxury tax. The veteran big man is unlikely to receive significant playing time for the Rockets.