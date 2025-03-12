Colby Jones Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Jones is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to right Achilles tendinopathy.
The Wizards sent Jones down to the G League on Wednesday to get some additional run, and he logged three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal across 17 minutes in the Go-Go's 118-103 win Wednesday night. Jones will rejoin the Wizards ahead of Thursday's contest, but it's unclear if he'll be available.
