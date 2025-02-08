Colby Jones Injury: Iffy to make Wiz debut Saturday
Jones (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Jones was traded by the Kings to the Wizards on Thursday and was unable to make his Washington debut against Cleveland on Friday. Jones saw sparse playing time off the Kings' bench and will be competing for minutes off the Wizards' bench once he's cleared to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now