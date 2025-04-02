Colby Jones Injury: Out Wednesday with injury

Jones is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a right lower leg contusion.

Jones may have sustained the injury while playing 40 minutes Tuesday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 115-95 playoff loss to the Maine Celtics. Though he has since rejoined the Wizards and will be available at the NBA level for the rest of the season, Jones can be viewed as day-to-day while he manages the leg contusion.