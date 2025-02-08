Fantasy Basketball
Colby Jones Injury: Uncertain to debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 6:46am

Jones (recently traded) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Jones is still waiting to make his Wizards debut after being acquired from the Kings on Thursday. The second-year wing saw sparse playing time off the Sacramento bench and won't be guaranteed a regular spot in the Washington rotation once he gets fully integrated with his new team.

Colby Jones
Washington Wizards
