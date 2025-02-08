Colby Jones Injury: Won't play Saturday

Jones (recently traded) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Jones was shipped to the Wizards ahead of the NBA trade deadline but won't make his debut with his new team Saturday with the deal still pending. The 22-year-old guard played in only 14 of the last 16 games for the Kings before being traded to Washington. He hasn't made much of an impact from a fantasy perspective this season, averaging 1.1 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 5.4 minutes per contest this season.