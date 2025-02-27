Colby Jones News: Assigned to G League
The Wizards assigned Jones to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Thursday.
Jones was recalled by the Wizards on Wednesday ahead of the matchup against the Trail Blazers. However, he didn't play against Portland and now is headed back to the G League to suit up for Capital City. In four games for the Go-Go, he is averaging 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from deep.
